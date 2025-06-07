Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of June 9, 2025

Excerpt from "Let me help you connect the dots" by Aaron Kirshenbaum

Read the action alert here!

Over the weekend, CODEPINK marched in the D.C. World Pride Parade, celebrating the tradition of resistance and liberation with a clear message: There's No Pride in Genocide! Make Out, Not War!

Check out our "No Pride in Genocide" Flyer Here!

TOP ACTIONS

Summer School is BACK! 

Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for antiwar activists for people and the planet! You'll gain in-depth knowledge and vital skills through bi-weekly classes to make a real impact. It's time to educate, agitate, and mobilize our communities like never before.

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 304: What does accountability look like in this stage of imperialism?: Campaign Manager Makayla Heiser is joined by Washington DC local, national, and international organizer, educator, and community leader Olivia DiNucci to discuss what accountability looks like in this current moment as war criminals are living amongst us as they actively are being funded by, funding, supporting, and backing a genocide of Palestinians. Olivia shares her experiences as well as ways others can hold those in power accountable, not just in the halls of Congress but also in their own local

WEBINAR

Pivots to Peace | Local Peace Economy Gathering, June 4th, 2025

WEBINAR

China's Vision for the Future with Fred Teng

WEBINAR

Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School Session 1

NO PRIDE IN GENOCIDE Today in D.C. we marched at Pride for queer liberation & Palestinian liberation because our struggles are one!

Meet AIPAC's newest & most expensive mouthpiece in Congress. AIPAC spent nearly $9 million dollars to unseat Rep. Cori Bush because she was outspoken in opposition to the genocide in Gaza. They installed Rep. Bell in her place. His campaign received more money from pro-Israel groups in a single election cycle than any sitting member of the House has received over the course of their entire careers. Disgusting.

"Maybe you should go interview Hamas" US Central Command head Michael Kurilla had nothing to say but deflections when asked about his support for Israeli genocide and the danger it presents to the US. Shame!

