Campaign Manager Makayla Heiser is joined by Washington DC local, national, and international organizer, educator, and community leader Olivia DiNucci to discuss what accountability looks like in this current moment as war criminals are living amongst us as they actively are being funded by, funding, supporting, and backing a genocide of Palestinians. Olivia shares her experiences as well as ways others can hold those in power accountable, not just in the halls of Congress but also in their own local communities.

