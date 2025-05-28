I try not to give in to anger — especially when it’s Israel provoking it — but sometimes I can’t help it. Seeing photos of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla crew with their hands up, after Israeli soldiers overtook their ship, the “Madleen,” made my blood boil. Seeing the same forces that starve Gazans pass out sandwiches and water bottles to the crew lit a fire inside me. Israel seized the Madleen in international waters, abducted every single humanitarian on board, and brought them to an Israeli port to be deported to their home countries. I knew Israel would eventually stop the Madleen from reaching Gaza, but I will never get used to their depravity.

Israel says the aid they stole from the flotilla will be distributed through the “proper channels,” but Netanyahu just admitted to arming groups in Gaza whom aid workers have accused of stealing humanitarian aid and carrying out violent attacks. For months, Israel claimed without evidence that Hamas was stealing from aid trucks — and Western mainstream media parroted that lie! Israel weaponized their deception to make starvation and collective punishment, both violations of international law, seem like necessary security measures. The cost of this narrative? Babies starving to death in Gaza.

But what drove these everyday people on the flotilla to take such a risky trip in the first place? After all, Israel struck the last flotilla attempting to break the siege on Gaza — twice. I think some of it had to do with anger. Anger at the international community’s inaction as Israel bombs and starves Gaza, which makes one thing clear: if we want this genocide to end, we’re going to have to stop it ourselves.

Israel cannot extinguish our collective determination to end the genocide. Thousands of people across the globe feel the urgency to act for Gaza so strongly that they are meeting in Cairo on June 15 to march to Gaza and demand the Rafah border be opened. These actions represent a new uprising: the largest people’s movement for Palestine in history. You are part of that movement, and I’m so happy to be in it with you.

