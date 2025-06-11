FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Response to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13) Libelous Tweet About CODEPINK

WASHINGTON - On Tuesday afternoon, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna tweeted from her official government account that she “talked to Speaker Johnson about banning CODEPINK from the Capitol.” She went on to say: “Given that they are foreign-funded and directly tied to China, they have no right to interfere with American politics and have no place in the US Capitol.” She made her claims without evidence because there is no evidence. CODEPINK is not funded by China, or any foreign government, and has no contact with the Chinese Communist Party. Our organization’s status is contrary to the hundreds of members of Congress who have accepted money from the Israel lobby, including Rep. Luna herself.

The people who enter Congress daily do so to represent working people across the country. CODEPINK comprises workers, veterans, artists, moms, nurses, teachers, students, and concerned taxpayers across the United States. Almost every single person who walks the halls with CODEPINK is a volunteer. We don’t have to get paid by a foreign government to believe that the US foreign policy of endless war is wrong. We are funded by tens of thousands of donors, mostly in small donations, out of gratitude for the work we do to expose representatives like Anna Paulina Luna, who go against the majority of Americans to fund war and genocide while ignoring the dire needs of people here in the United States.

Protesting war and genocide does not equate to supporting foreign interests. People who demonstrate against war and genocide are representing the values and concerns of the majority of US Americans, who want our tax dollars invested in human life and dignity, not in war, death, and destruction. Unlike the Pentagon, which, with the support of Rep. Luna, is about to get a trillion-dollar budget, CODEPINK has passed our audits.

We want to remind the congresswoman that banning US citizens and residents from the people's house for expressing views contrary to her own is a slippery slope against our right to free speech that is enshrined in the Constitution.

CODEPINK is in the process of filing an ethics complaint against Rep. Anna Paulina Luna for using her influence as a congressperson to libel our organization and limit our right to free speech.

###