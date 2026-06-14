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Check out our activities for the Week of June 15, 2026

Excerpt from "Trump’s Iran Deal: A Peace Activist’s Perspective" by Medea Benjamin

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK Detroit brought the anti-war message to their local Pride Picnic!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 356: From Media Madness to Cuban Solidarity: On Empire on the Rocks, Marcy Winograd & Medea Benjamin discuss CODEPINK’s media complicity in the war machine and CODEPINK’s demands to meet the press. On the second half of our program, Marcy interviews activists with Hands off Cuba on their recent trip to the island nation to support international worker solidarity.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

WTF: Six Weeks of Protests in Bolivia

VIDEO

Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #2

VIDEO

Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #3

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@codepinkalert

We, the US people, welcome the Iranian team to the World Cup. Unfortunately, our government is humiliating them. Iranian players are being forced to sleep in Mexico. Team staff have been denied visas. Journalists have been blocked from covering the team. Fans are being prevented from traveling to cheer on their country. The people of Iran are not our enemies. Go Team Melli!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Did you know there are four anti-war activists in Britain who have been sentenced to a combined 25 years in prison for taking action against Israel’s genocide in Gaza? Free the Filton 25!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Trump and Netanyahu should never have started this war. Congress should have stopped it. But now there is an agreement on the table, and the priority must be ending the bloodshed not finding new excuses to prolong it. War hawks in both parties are already attacking the deal. Some wanted war yesterday and oppose diplomacy today. Others claim to support peace but reject any agreement that requires compromise. This isn’t about supporting Trump. It’s about stopping a war that never should have happened and preventing another endless cycle of violence. If we want real peace in the Middle East we must choose diplomacy over escalation and end the policies that keep dragging the U.S. into war.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK