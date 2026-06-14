Check out our activities for the Week of June 15, 2026

Trump and Netanyahu should never have started this war. Congress should have stopped it. But now there is an agreement on the table, and the priority must be ending the bloodshed not finding new excuses to prolong it. War hawks in both parties are already attacking the deal. Some wanted war yesterday and oppose diplomacy today. Others claim to support peace but reject any agreement that requires compromise. This isn’t about supporting Trump. It’s about stopping a war that never should have happened and preventing another endless cycle of violence. If we want real peace in the Middle East we must choose diplomacy over escalation and end the policies that keep dragging the U.S. into war.