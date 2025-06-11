FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK New York Chapter to Bring Antiwar Message to ‘No Kings Day’ Protest Against Trump’s Military Parade

NEW YORK – On Saturday, June 14, the CODEPINK New York Chapter and other organizations in the Palestine Solidarity Contingent will join the No Kings Day mass mobilization in New York City. As Trump plans a lavish military parade to mark his birthday, peace activists will gather to condemn his legacy of violence, including his support for war profiteering and oppression abroad.

WHEN: Saturday, June 14, 2025

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM (EDT)

Saturday, June 14, 2025 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM (EDT) WHERE: East 41st Street between 5th and Madison Avenues (just west of Madison)

19 E 41st St, New York, NY 10165

“Trump wants to slash budgets for healthcare, education, and housing—but when it comes to war and destruction, the spending never stops,” said CODEPINK West Coast organizer Aaron Kirshenbaum. “We refuse to let our tax dollars fund endless war or celebrate a war criminal. We’re marching to demand peace, justice, and freedom for Palestine.”

The contingent will center the connections between U.S. militarism abroad, including the United States' complicity in Israel’s occupation of Palestine, and the erosion of democracy at home. Protesters will call for ending the bloated Pentagon budget and a reinvestment in communities.

For more information, please contact Aaron at [email protected].

###