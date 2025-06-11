FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Greater Philly Joins Palestine Solidarity Contingent at No Kings Day Rally, Demands End to Gaza Genocide

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On June 14, the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of CODEPINK will unite with peace and justice organizations in a Palestine Solidarity Contingent at the No Kings Day Rally and March, amplifying calls to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

What: Palestine Solidarity Contingent

When: June 14, 2025, at 11:45 am ET (March starts at noon)

June 14, 2025, at 11:45 am ET (March starts at noon) Where: Intersection of 15th & Arch Streets

“We must end this genocide, lift the blockade on Gaza, stop sending U.S. weapons and tax dollars to Israel, and demand freedom for Palestine,” said Julia Thome, a representative of CODEPINK Greater Philly. “No Kings Day is rooted in resistance to oppression—and today, that means standing with Palestine.”

Since October 2023, the U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza has led to nearly total destruction, displacing nearly all of the region’s 2 million residents. Continuous airstrikes have targeted shelters and civilian infrastructure, leaving hospitals overwhelmed or destroyed and aid agencies warning of an imminent famine. Israel’s blockade has crippled essential services, and the death toll has surpassed 100,000 killed or presumed dead.

The Palestine Solidarity Contingent will gather with signs and banners to ensure the crisis in Gaza is centered at this historic protest. CODEPINK invites all peace supporters, anti-war activists, and advocates for Palestinian liberation to join them.

