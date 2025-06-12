FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Condemns U.S. Support for Israel’s Unprovoked Attack on Iran

WASHINGTON – We strongly condemn Israel’s unprovoked and reckless attack on Iran, which risks igniting a catastrophic regional war. This dangerous escalation threatens millions of lives across the entire Middle East. The U.S. must not continue to support and enable this illegal act of aggression.

“It’s horrific that Israel is bombing yet another country. And Trump calls himself a peace president? He knew this was coming and stood by. This is entirely out of step with the will of the American people,” said CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin. “The whole world is desperate for peace in the Middle East, and instead, Israel decides to move the region closer to World War III.”

Even though the United States is denying involvement, it is clear that this was a premeditated attack supported by the United States. For days, U.S. officials were aware of Israel’s plans. They took steps to prepare, such as evacuating the U.S. embassy in Iraq and reportedly moving anti-drone systems from Ukraine to the Middle East. They had ample opportunity to stop the assault, including imposing an arms embargo on Israel, but instead chose inaction. That inaction, as well as Israel’s use of U.S.-made planes and bombs, speaks volumes.

We need urgent diplomatic intervention to prevent a full-scale war. Israel's sabotaging diplomacy to start another endless war is NOT the answer. CODEPINK calls for an immediate ceasefire and end to the siege on both Gaza and Iran, and for the United States to implement an arms embargo on Israel to prevent further bloodshed. Hands off Iran!

