June 12, 2025

CODEPINK Milwaukee to Bring Peace and Solidarity with Palestine to "No Kings" Rally on June 14

Milwaukee, WI — CODEPINK Milwaukee and local peace advocates will join the upcoming "No Kings" Rally on Saturday, June 14, to protest Donald Trump’s birthday celebration and military parade, as well as the U.S.-supported genocide in Gaza.

The action is part of a national day of resistance against Trump’s extravagant parades and policies prioritizing military spending over human needs.

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM (CDT)

Location: 520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI

“While others gather to celebrate, we are showing up to say NO to war, NO to militarism, and YES to peace and justice — especially for Palestine,” said a spokesperson for CODEPINK Milwaukee. “We will not allow the people of Gaza — the mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers — to be forgotten.”

This protest stands in solidarity with actions across the country demanding an end to endless wars, reckless military budgets, and the glorification of war criminals and to redirect public funds from weapons and war toward healthcare, education, and housing.

