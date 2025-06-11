FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Missouri CODEPINK and Eco-Socialist Green Party to Hold “Procession for Palestine” at No Kings Day March and Rally

ST. LOUIS, MO – Missouri CODEPINK, in collaboration with the Eco-Socialist Green Party of Eastern Missouri, will hold a “Procession for Palestine” during the upcoming No Kings Day March and Rally to honor the thousands of lives lost in Gaza.

The procession will take place on June 14, 2025, at 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis, MO 63031. It will feature participants dressed in black with veils, carrying a symbolic representation of a martyred Palestinian baby. This visual act of mourning is intended to confront the ongoing genocide in Gaza and demand immediate attention to the humanitarian crisis.

Organizers also aim to raise awareness about the proposed ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) factory in St. Louis. They urge the public to contact their local aldermen and oppose the project, which they believe ties the city to companies complicit in human rights violations.

“We are joining the No Kings Day protest to amplify the cries of those silenced in Gaza,” said Kat from Missouri CODEPINK. “This is not just a local issue—it’s a global stand for justice.”

For more information, please get in touch with Kat, Missouri CODEPINK at [email protected]

###