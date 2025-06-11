FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Bay Area Joins “No Kings’ Day” to Demand an End to U.S. Military Aid to Israel

OAKLAND — On June 14, as former President Donald Trump holds a military-style parade celebrating power, wealth, and war in D.C., CODEPINK Bay Area will take to the streets with a different message: Stop Arming Genocide. Fund Human Needs, Not War.

As part of the “No Kings’ Day” actions, the CODEPINK contingent will shine a spotlight on the U.S. government's role in funding the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The group plans to highlight the staggering $30 billion in U.S. military aid sent to Israel since October 2023 under the Biden and Trump administrations—resources that could have instead funded healthcare, housing, education, and climate action at home.

“Imagine how many domestic programs $30 billion could fund,” said Eleanor Levine of CODEPINK East Bay. “Instead, our government chooses to finance death and destruction.”

Participants will carry signs with messages like “Fund Health Care, Not Arms to Israel” and “Money for Housing, Not Genocide.”

The group will also display a powerful 60-foot “Red Line” banner inscribed with the names of children killed in Gaza by U.S.-supplied weapons.

###