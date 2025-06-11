FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Madison and Allies to Bring "End the Genocide" Demand to ThrowOutTheClowns/No Kings Demonstrations

MADISON, WI – CODEPINK Madison, along with several antiwar and peace organizations, will participate in the upcoming “ThrowOutTheClowns” and “No Kings” demonstrations with a focused call to end the U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza.

While organizers of these protests center their messaging around opposition to fascism and the Trump administration, CODEPINK and its partners are urging demonstrators and the broader public not to ignore the U.S. government’s role in the Israeli-led and U.S.-supported genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine.

“The two main groups organizing these demonstrations have not made room for addressing the U.S. role in the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” said a spokesperson from CODEPINK Madison. “We feel it is critical to add a voice that demands an end to the U.S.-backed genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank.”

CODEPINK and its allies will rally under urgent calls for:

Unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza

An immediate end to the siege

A U.S. arms embargo on Israel

An end to ethnic cleansing

This action is co-organized by: Mennonite Action Madison, Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Jewish Voice for Peace, Interfaith Peace Working Group, and Veterans for Peace.

For more information, please contact: Alex Mixtli at [email protected]

###