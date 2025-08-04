Skip navigation
PALESTINE JUSTICE FOR PALESTINE

Palestine

CODEPINK recognizes Palestinians as the rightful owners and caretakers of Palestine, their indigenous homeland. We support Palestinians’ right to resist the violent Israeli occupation of Palestine. We are committed to supporting Palestinian liberation from abroad, using the demands of Palestinians as our guideline for organizing, and we endorse the BDS movement. Our priority at CODEPINK is to educate and empower our audience to take action for Palestine!

 CBS News, one of the largest outlets in the U.S., wants to acquire The Free Press, pro-Israel propagandist Bari Weiss’ outlet, and have Weiss consult on their content and messaging about the Middle East.

Write a letter to the heads at Paramount and CBS to urge them not to go through with this deal, or they will cement their place in history as tools of war and oppression.

Enroll in Our Summer School!

Palestine Campaigns

Free Health Care Workers

Culture & Propaganda

Drop the ADL

Support the Students!

Arms Embargo NOW!

BDS

Bought By Zionism: See Who We Are Exposing!

Bases Off Cyprus: No Spy Flights Over Gaza!

Resources & More Ways to Engage

Palestine Working Group

Be in Action for Palestine!

What to Watch: Palestine Recommended Media

FAQs Debunking Misinformation About Palestine

Mapping Memories in Palestine

Take Action

CBS: Don't Acquire Genocide Deniers!
Canada: Stop Arming Israel's Genocide!
Tell the New York Times: Stop Denying Genocide!
McNally Capital, Stop Investing in Genocide!

Sign the Sarajevo Declaration of the Gaza People's Tribunal
114
Let's get to 5,000 signatures
Airbnb: Stop Listing Properties On Stolen Land!
7,734
Let's get to 10,000 signatures
Uplift the Truth: 10 Points the Mainstream Media Needs to Cover

Submit a Complaint to the Senate Select Committee on Ethics Against Sen. Lindsey Graham!
30-Day Challenge for Palestine
Senator Cotton: Stop Lying about Peace Activists!
3,948
Let's get to 5,000 signatures
Stand Against Lies and Defend CODEPINK's Integrity: Demand Accountability from Senator Tom Cotton!
Tell Congress: No War with Iran!

