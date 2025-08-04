CODEPINK recognizes Palestinians as the rightful owners and caretakers of Palestine, their indigenous homeland. We support Palestinians’ right to resist the violent Israeli occupation of Palestine. We are committed to supporting Palestinian liberation from abroad, using the demands of Palestinians as our guideline for organizing, and we endorse the BDS movement. Our priority at CODEPINK is to educate and empower our audience to take action for Palestine!

CBS News, one of the largest outlets in the U.S., wants to acquire The Free Press, pro-Israel propagandist Bari Weiss’ outlet, and have Weiss consult on their content and messaging about the Middle East.

Write a letter to the heads at Paramount and CBS to urge them not to go through with this deal, or they will cement their place in history as tools of war and oppression.

