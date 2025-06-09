FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 8, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Condemns the Arrest by Israel of Humanitarians on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla

"Every nation that does not step in to demand that food enter Gaza immediately should be considered an active participant in this humanitarian disaster."

Israel, whose military is starving and bombing 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, arrested 12 humanitarians from seven countries, for the “crime” of attempting to break the Israeli siege with food and life-saving supplies. While world governments let Palestinians starve to death with no condemnation or action against Israel, they sit idly by as their citizens are arrested in international waters for trying to bring food to starving people.

CODEPINK condemns to the highest degree Israel’s arrest of these brave activists and calls for their immediate release as well as an end to the siege on Gaza that is starving millions of human beings.

This is not the first time Israel has attacked humanitarians. This is not the first time Israel has arrested unarmed civilians for trying to help people who are starving or oppressed.

In May 2025, Israel used a military drone to strike a Gaza Freedom Flotilla ship while it was in international waters. Fifteen years ago, Israel attacked the Freedom Flotilla – killing 10 people, wounding 50, and arresting over 650 unarmed civilians. Israel demonstrated to the world yet again that it considers any act attempting to keep Palestinians alive as a crime that is punishable by arrest or even death.

Countries of the world, like the United States of America, continue to send weapons and provide political cover for the Israelis, all while Israel arrests and kills American citizens. It is an abomination that the use of starvation as a weapon of war, the complete leveling of cities, and the burning of refugees in tents did not constitute a red line for the nations supporting Israel. At this stage in the genocide, people who attempt to bring food to starving families are also condemned by these countries. Even though they are doing what every country ought to be doing, given their responsibility to stop and prevent genocide. Every nation that does not step in to demand that food enter Gaza immediately should be considered an active participant in this humanitarian disaster.

We call on the world to pay close attention, as later this week, people from all over the world will attempt to march from Cairo, Egypt, to Gaza. CODEPINK has beloved community members joining the global march to Gaza. Israel’s treatment of those on the flotilla is a threat to the safety of those on the march.

If the world does not condemn the arrests of humanitarians on the Flotilla, it is signalling to Israel that it can harass, arrest, and attack the thousands of people who are attempting to march to the Rafah border. These activists, whether they be on the flotilla or the march, have declared that if their countries’ governments will not end the genocide, then they will try to, even if it puts them in grave danger. We must protect all humanitarians who are attempting to break the Israeli siege of Gaza.

CODEPINK asks people in the United States to call the closest Israeli consulate and demand the freedom for all humanitarians arrested on the flotilla. We also call for everyone to join the protests for Gaza to demand that all aid be allowed to enter, the siege lifted, and an immediate end to Israel’s genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

###