FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 10, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Joins Global March to Gaza: Thousands Demand End to the Genocide, the Siege, and the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

WORLDWIDE – In a display of international solidarity, thousands of peace activists and humanitarians—including a CODEPINK contingent—are converging in Egypt for the Global March to Gaza, a peaceful mobilization demanding an immediate end to the blockade, a permanent humanitarian corridor, and a halt to the bombardment of Gaza.

The March to Gaza started as an open call for thousands of citizens worldwide to march peacefully towards Gaza from Cairo, Egypt, and the world responded with overwhelming support—thousands of citizens from over 50 countries representing over 440 organizations are set to participate in a week-long campaign where activists will travel to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Palestine to demand humanitarian access to the Gaza strip.

[If you are a media member and want access to the WhatsApp channel for media updates, please email [email protected].]

CODEPINK is proud to be represented by over 30 CODEPINK volunteers from all over the United States and countries such as Ireland, Spain, France, Canada, and Mauritius. CODEPINK members range in age from 20 to 80 years old and represent diverse backgrounds.

“The fight for climate justice is inseparable from the struggle for Palestinian freedom. This is a peaceful, global march, citizens of the world standing together to end the inhumane blockade and demand a permanent humanitarian corridor for Gaza,” explained CODEPINK marcher Aalia, a mother and an environmentalist, on why she is joining the march.

The march calls for:

Humanitarian opening of Rafah

Stop bombing Gaza

Let the voice of the people be heard

Since October 2023, the U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza has led to nearly total destruction, displacing almost all of the region’s two million residents. Continuous airstrikes have targeted shelters and civilian infrastructure, leaving hospitals overwhelmed or destroyed and aid agencies warning of an imminent famine. Israel’s blockade has crippled essential services, and the death toll has surpassed 100,000 killed or presumed dead.

“When the world's ruling powers and institutions refuse to stand up for the rights of people under oppression, the citizens of the world are called upon to take the lead,” explained 68-year-old Illinois resident, Nancy. “Therefore, I am honored to be part of this march, together with people from all over the world, peacefully but powerfully demanding that the brutal and illegal siege being imposed on the entire civilian population of Gaza be broken immediately, and that the Palestinian people at last be granted the same rights, dignity and freedom that every human being deserves,” she continued.

The Global March to Gaza shows the power of collective action in the face of injustice. It builds off the recent attempt by a group of humanitarians on the Madleen who attempted to break Israel’s illegal blockade and siege on Gaza by trying to deliver desperately needed food and medical supplies to Gaza by boat. CODEPINK urges media and supporters to follow the journey and amplify the call: Break the siege. Stop the war—freedom for Gaza.

###