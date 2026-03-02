Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of March 2, 2026

Excerpt from "Ramadan Under the Blockade: The Women of Havana’s Only Mosque" by Danaka Katovich

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK joined mobilizations across the U.S. to say: STOP THE BOMBS! NO WAR ON IRAN!

Tell Congress: Stop the War on Iran!

TOP ACTIONS

DOWNLOAD & PRINT CODEPINK POSTERS!

Browse more posters here!

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 341: Stories of Women's Solidarity with Medea Benjamin and Pam Bailey: Join CODEPINK Co-Director Danaka Katovich for a discussion about International Women's Day! Medea Benjamin joins the show to discuss her recent delegation to Venezuela. Pam Bailey from We Are Not Numbers joins us to recount the 2009 CODEPINK International Women's Day Delegation to Gaza.

Apple Pod

IRAN RAPID RESPONSE TOOLKIT

We know that bombing and destabilization will not help Iranians. We must resist another brutal regime-change war being carried out in our names. This rapid response toolkit will help you outline your demands, suggest first steps for a response plan locally, give you tools to organize an action of your own, and give you talking points and graphics.

Iran Rapid Response Toolkit

WEBINAR

Women for Peace: IWWD 2026 Webinar

WEBINAR

UK-US Bases on Cyprus: How We Shut Them Down

VIDEO

Women Report Back From Venezuela

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

NOW: We're rallying in New York City for an emergency mobilization in opposition to the US-Israel attacks on Iran which have already killed more than 200 people in Iran.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

🪧 Today in Los Angeles, actress and activist Jane Fonda, spoke out against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

When facts fail, Rick Scott reaches for insults. Questioning war with Iran isn’t “stupid.” Selling it is.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK