March 4, 2026

CODEPINK Greater Philadelphia to Participate in International Working Women's Day March

PHILADELPHIA – CODEPINK Greater Philadelphia joins a large coalition for an International Working Women's Day March, scheduled for March 8 at noon on the north side of City Hall. The event will feature a speak-out followed by a march through downtown Philadelphia.

The march aims to honor the historical contributions of working women in advocating for labor rights and to highlight ongoing struggles faced by working women and communities both in the United States and globally.

Participating organizations include Philly Pheminists, ANNA Cruise Feminist Choir, Philly Childcare Collective, Philadelphia Anti-War, Abortion Rights Coalition, Catcalls, Anakbayan, Black Alliance for Peace, Philadelphia for Cuba, Koreans 4 Decolonization, Madre Tierra, Philadelphia Alliance Against Imperialism, Philadelphia Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Socialist Philadelphia, Philadelphia DSA, Philadelphia WWP, FRSO Philadelphia, Marxist Education Group Philadelphia, and Savage Sisters, and more.

International Working Women's Day, observed annually on March 8, commemorates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. The day also serves as a call to action for accelerating gender parity and addressing issues such as labor rights, reproductive rights, and violence against women.

