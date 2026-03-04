FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 5, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODPINK Las Vegas Joins a Coalition of Las Vegas Peace Organizations for National ‘Stop the War with Iran’ Day of Action

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas chapter of CODEPINK will gather at the Las Vegas Arts District to protest Trump’s unprovoked, illegal attack on Iran, the escalation of war in the Middle East, and the expansion of US imperialism on Saturday, March 7, at 6 pm.

The rally is to point out how the escalation of war in the Middle East will do nothing but cause unthinkable death and destruction, and benefit only oil company executives and weapons manufacturers. Organizers point to how the escalation would not be possible without the military cargo we send to Israel. Participants demand an immediate cessation of hostilities and an arms embargo.



“History has shown that acts of US intervention and regime changes do nothing but sow the seeds of suffering, perpetuate the cycle of war, and entrench oligarchs and dictators. Our hands are bloody with the millions of dead. Bombing schools and massacring children is not how you "liberate" a nation,” stated CODEPINK Las Vegas organizer Jennifer Kimball.

“The people of Iran deserve the autonomy to determine their own liberation, on their own terms, WITHOUT the US and Israel manipulating and exploiting governments, land, and natural resources for their own self-interest,” she continued.

The action is sponsored by Las Vegas DSA, Las Vegas PSL, Las Vegas Veterans for Peace, and Southern Nevada 50501 Movement.

For more information, please contact Karen Petit - [email protected].

###