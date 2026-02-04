FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 4, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Milwaukee Joins MKE IWD Coalition for International Women's Day March

MILWAUKEE – CODEPINK Milwaukee will participate in the MKE International Women's Day Coalition's march and rally on March 8 at 1 p.m. in King Park, 1531 W. Vliet St. The event aims to unite various movements advocating for women's liberation.

The coalition's demands include bodily autonomy for all, the U.S. withdrawal from foreign countries, and an end to the wage gap. CODEPINK plans to highlight the disproportionate impact of war, sanctions, and U.S. militarism on women both domestically and globally.

The MKE IWD Coalition comprises organizations such as Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee, Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Milwaukee Anti-War Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, UWM Students for a Democratic Society, MALC Young Workers Committee, and the Wisconsin Cuba Coalition.

