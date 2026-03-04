FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 5, 2026

CODEPINK Coachella Valley Plan No War With Iran Banner Drop at Monterrey Bridge

PALM DESERT — In response to the escalating U.S. military actions in Iran, CODEPINK Coachella Valley is organizing an emergency banner drop to voice public opposition. The banner will read: "Iraq then, Iran now. No more war."

When: Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 9:00 AM

Where: Monterrey Bridge, Palm Desert, CA

Recent polls indicate that a majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, with only 27% in support. This event aims to amplify the public's dissent and call for a peaceful resolution.

