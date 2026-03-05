FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 6, 2026

Orange County Peace Groups to Hold Emergency Rally as Part of Nationwide Day of Action to Protest the War on Iran

SANTA ANA – CODEPINK Orange County will join other local organizations and concerned citizens for a ‘Stop the War on Iran’ rally on Saturday, March 7, at 3 pm PT. The rally is part of a nationwide day of action responding to recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets, which have intensified regional tensions and resulted in terrible casualties that are mounting every day.

WHEN Saturday, March 07, 2026, at 3-5pm (PST)

WHERE Santa Ana Federal Building -411 W 4th St, Santa Ana

The recent military escalation has led to the deaths of U.S. service members and numerous Iranian civilians, including 165 schoolgirls and staff at Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab. President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to continue military operations against Iran, stating that the U.S. is prepared to pursue its objectives "for as long as it takes."

Recent polls indicate that a majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, with around 60% expressing opposition. The rally aims to amplify the voices of the majority who oppose the war and to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

