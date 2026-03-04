FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 5, 2026

CODEPINK Joins Coalition for Emergency Anti-War Rally in Washington

WASHINGTON—CODEPINK, in collaboration with the ANSWER Coalition and other organizations, will hold an emergency rally on Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m. outside the White House to protest the escalating U.S. military actions in Iran.

The rally is part of a nationwide day of action responding to recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets, which have intensified regional tensions and resulted in terrible casualties that are mounting every day.

CODEPINK co-founder and veteran anti-war activist Medea Benjamin is scheduled to speak at the event, alongside representatives from various co-sponsoring organizations.

Initial co-sponsors include the ANSWER Coalition, The People's Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, National Iranian-American Council, Black Alliance for Peace, Democratic Socialists of America, and American Muslims for Palestine.

The recent military escalation has led to the deaths of U.S. service members and numerous Iranian civilians, including 165 schoolgirls and staff at Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab. President Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to continue military operations against Iran, stating that the U.S. is prepared to pursue its objectives "for as long as it takes."

Recent polls indicate that a majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, with around 60% expressing opposition. The rally aims to amplify the voices of the majority who oppose the war and to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

