FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 6, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Jose to Join International Working Women's Day Rally

SAN JOSE– CODEPINK San Jose will join a coalition of peace and justice organizations for a rally and march on International Working Women's Day, Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Stevens Creek and Winchester in San Jose. The event, organized by San Jose Peace and Justice Center, aims to oppose the Trump administration's policies affecting immigrant women and their allies.

The rally will feature speeches from community leaders and activists, highlighting the impact of recent policies on immigrant communities and advocating for women's rights.

WHEN Sunday, March 08, 2026, at 2-4pm (PDT)

Sunday, March 08, 2026, at 2-4pm (PDT) WHERE: St James Park N 2nd St & E St James St, San Jose

International Women's Day, observed annually on March 8, commemorates women's fight for equality and liberation. It focuses on issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women.

For more information, contact CODEPINK San Jose at [email protected]

###