Check out our activities for the Week of January 26, 2026

Excerpt from "We all Must Answer the Call from Minnesota – Here’s How" by Jodie Evans, Marie Goodwin, and Danaka Katovich

This week, CODEPINK disrupted Marco Rubio during his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to say: HANDS OFF VENEZUELA!

TOP ACTIONS

TOOLKITS

Now is a critical moment engage with our communities, get organized, and stand united against ICE terror! This toolkit provides the resources needed to resist ICE raids, protect immigrant neighbors, and take action against deportation policies.

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 336: War Abroad, War at Home: In this week’s episode of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd and Jodie Evans examine a United States sliding into Level-4 danger as ICE terrorizes Minneapolis, media consolidation tightens censorship from CBS to TikTok, and Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” advances ethnic cleansing in Gaza. They connect these crises to the kidnapping of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores and the deadly impact of U.S. sanctions across Latin America. In the second half of the show, Marcy speaks with Jeff Cohen, founder of FAIR, about who owns the media, how narratives are controlled, and where to find real independent news.

Bring a CODEPINK poster to your next action!

WEBINAR

U.S. Role in Pakistan: Repression, Imperialism & Control

WEBINAR

Empire on the Rocks 9: War at Home, War Abroad

VIDEO

Reporting Back from China with Charlie & Nuvpreet

Sister Carol Gilbert cut a fence, hammered on a nuclear missile silo, poured her own blood, and spent 30 months in federal prison to warn the public about nuclear weapons.Five years after the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the real question is: Why won’t the U.S. sign on? Abolish nuclear weapons NOW!

Trump calls Cuba a “threat” while tightening the blockade and trying to cut off its oil supply. But no oil means no electricity, no functioning hospitals, no food reaching markets, no dignity for ordinary people. Are we really ready to starve an entire nation? Can you imagine telling a child that the pain in their stomach, the empty plate in front of them, the days without enough food are simply the price of U.S. foreign policy? This is economic warfare, and it has to stop.

