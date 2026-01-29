FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 30, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Pedro Marks Two Years of Weekly Redondo Beach Free Palestine Rallies

SAN PEDRO – CODEPINK San Pedro and San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice will commemorate two years of weekly Free Palestine rallies on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at 11 a.m at South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach.

Since February 2024, the organizations have gathered every Sunday to advocate for peace and a free Palestine. The upcoming rally will also address the demand for the removal of ICE from Los Angeles and the South Bay area.

The weekly rallies have continued even after the “ceasefire” was reached in October 2025 due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine, including starvation, destruction, and the continuation of the murder of Palestinians despite the “ceasefire.”

The weekly rallies have drawn community members committed to supporting the people of Palestine and those here at home affected by American imperialism. For more information about the weekly rally, please contact Melanie at ​​[email protected].

###