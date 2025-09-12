All Of The Times Donald Trump Was Booed In Public, Nicki Swift, Jan. 6, 2026

Cuba announces days of mourning following deaths of officers in US Venezuelan strike, The Independent, Jan. 6, 2026

Protests in US cities over Trump’s military intervention in Venezuela, The Guardian, Jan. 5, 2026

Vigil outside Cuban Embassy reflects divided reaction to US involvement in Venezuela, WUSA-9, Jan. 5, 2026

Many Americans take to the streets demanding the release of Venezuelan President, Lao Dong, Jan. 5, 2026

Venezuelan Military Strike Stirs Anti-War Protest in Fayetteville, Home of Fort Bragg, City View NC, Jan. 4, 2026

Protesters in Dallas join national call against U.S. military action in Venezuela, CBS News, Jan. 3, 2026

More than 100 demonstrators at Pioneer Courthouse Square protest attack on Venezuela, Oregon Live, Jan. 3, 2026

Protesters gather in downtown Raleigh to condemn apparent US takeover of Venezuela, Yahoo News, Jan. 3, 2026

Protests in Southern California, elsewhere, take shape over U.S. attack on Venezuela, Orange County Register, Jan. 3, 2026

Protests planned to denounce U.S. raid in Venezuela, The Washington Times, Jan. 3, 2026

Los Angeles-Area Democrats Assail U.S. Action in Venezuela, My News LA, Jan. 3, 2026

Michigan officials react to U.S. strike in Venezuela, The Detroit News, Jan. 3, 2025