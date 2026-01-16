FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 28, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Disrupts Senate Hearing on Venezuela, Condemning ‘Regime Change’ Rubio’s Bloodlust for Latin America

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, CODEPINK confronted Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. The hearing, featuring testimony from Rubio, was focused on U.S. policy toward Venezuela, including potential future actions by the administration. Venezuelan-American Leonardo Flores called out Rubio’s desire for a bloody and undemocratic regime change in both Venezuela and Cuba, and condemned his role in supporting policies that are destructive across Latin America and the globe.

“Marco Rubio, you and Trump are thugs!” Flores said.

“The sanctions on Venezuela are collective punishment,” he continued. “That’s a war crime.”

Studies show that sanctions have led to tens of thousands of deaths by restricting access to medicine, food, and essential imports, crippling the economy, and exacerbating a humanitarian crisis.

Rubio’s U.S. foreign policy playbook is one of sanctions, violence, and destabilization. CODEPINK will continue to disrupt the architects of this violence until there is a shift toward policies that protect the people and the planet and respect the sovereignty of the people in Latin America and beyond.

Flores was removed from the hearing room by Capitol Police and arrested.

