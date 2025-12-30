Episode 336: War Abroad, War at Home: In this week’s episode of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd and Jodie Evans examine a United States sliding into Level-4 danger as ICE terrorizes Minneapolis, media consolidation tightens censorship from CBS to TikTok, and Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” advances ethnic cleansing in Gaza. They connect these crises to the kidnapping of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores and the deadly impact of U.S. sanctions across Latin America. In the second half of the show, Marcy speaks with Jeff Cohen, founder of FAIR, about who owns the media, how narratives are controlled, and where to find real independent news.