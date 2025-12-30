Episode 336: War Abroad, War at Home: In this week’s episode of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd and Jodie Evans examine a United States sliding into Level-4 danger as ICE terrorizes Minneapolis, media consolidation tightens censorship from CBS to TikTok, and Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” advances ethnic cleansing in Gaza. They connect these crises to the kidnapping of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores and the deadly impact of U.S. sanctions across Latin America. In the second half of the show, Marcy speaks with Jeff Cohen, founder of FAIR, about who owns the media, how narratives are controlled, and where to find real independent news.
Got an idea for an episode? Get in touch with Michelle
Continue Listening
Episode 335: From Venezuela to Greenland: Climate, Empire, and the Power of Local Organizing
23 January 2026
In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host...
Episode 334: When the Empire Strikes, the People Rise
16 January 2026
In the first half of this episode,...
Episode 333: Cultural Production and the Palestine Movement
8 January 2026
This week on CODEPINK Radio, join CODEPINK,...
Episode 332: 2025: Victories, Disruptions, and What Comes Next
30 December 2025
Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin look back...