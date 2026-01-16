FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 28, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Lansing Joins MSU Organizations in Protest Against ICE as Part of Coordinated Days of Action

EAST LANSING— CODEPINK Lansing will join Michigan State University students and peace organizations on Thursday, Jan. 29, for a coordinated protest against ICE outside the Hannah Administration Building. The demonstration is part of the Michigan Coordinated Days of Action, scheduled for Jan. 29 and 30, where students statewide will protest ICE's practices.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 29 at 4 pm

Thursday, Jan. 29 at 4 pm WHERE: Hannah Administration Building, Michigan State University

Recent incidents, including the fatal shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and the detention of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos in Minnesota, have intensified calls for accountability, resulting in protests nationwide, including a nationwide strike on Friday, Jan. 30th.

For more information, contact [email protected] or CODEPINK Lansing at [email protected]

###