Jan. 29, 2026

CODEPINK LA to Join Nationwide Shutdown Protest Against ICE

LOS ANGELES — CODEPINK Los Angeles joins 40+ organizations and leaders for a nationwide shutdown protest on Friday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. outside LA City Hall, demanding the immediate abolition of ICE. The demonstration follows a recent general strike in Minnesota that drew over 100,000 participants.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at 1 pm

The protest is part of a broader movement advocating for the protection of immigrant communities and the demilitarization of U.S. cities. Recent incidents, including the fatal shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and the detention of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos in Minnesota, have intensified calls for accountability, resulting in protests nationwide.

