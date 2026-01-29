FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 30, 2026

CODEPINK NYC to Join Rally to Oppose U.S. Military Actions in Venezuela

NEW YORK – CODEPINK NYC, in collaboration with several allied organizations, will hold a rally on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. in Times Square to protest recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela and demand the release of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

The rally is part of the Week of Resistance in Solidarity with Venezuela, running from Jan. 23 to Jan. 31. Participants will call for an end to U.S. military interventions and economic sanctions against Venezuela, the demilitarization of the Caribbean, and the withdrawal of U.S. military forces surrounding the nation.

Organizers of the rally also point to how U.S. imperialism abroad is inseparable from ICE terror at home. Connecting the same system that wages war and enforces sanctions abroad also criminalizes, cages, and deports working-class and migrant communities here.

The event is co-sponsored by Workers World Party, Bronx Anti-War Coalition, United National Anti-War Coalition, Black Alliance for Peace NY/NJ, Diaspora Pa'alante Collective NY/NJ, Venezuela Solidarity Network, Crown Heights Bits Back, Anticonquista, Equality4Flatbush, Compas Diasopara, Brooklyn Against War, Anti Displacement NYC, Friends of Swazi Freedom, NYC Jericho Movement, G-Rebels, Science for the People NYC, CUNY 4 Palestine, Veterans for Peace, Puerto Rican Alliance, Mutual Aid & Scientific Socialism, and Nicaragua Solidairty Coalition.

