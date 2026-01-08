We are issuing a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for the United States ahead of the World Cup. Before FIFA has people traveling from all over the world to come to the U.S. to watch soccer, the truth needs to be made known.

The World Cup is supposed to bring people together. But in June 2026, FIFA plans to host matches in the United States, a country where travel from other nations is no longer safe.

The conditions now present in the U.S., including a high risk of arbitrary detention, political violence, lack of due process, and state coercion, meet the very criteria used to warn its own citizens about travel to other countries. That is why we are issuing our own travel advisory.

The U.S. is not a safe host country.

Sign the petition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino demanding that FIFA relocate all World Cup 2026 matches out of the United States. Once you sign, you’ll receive clear next steps to escalate the pressure.

Inside the U.S., this danger is already visible. Through increased activity of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the U.S. government is terrorizing the very communities that popularized soccer in the United States. Masked ICE agents conduct raids that rip families apart and turn everyday life into a state of fear.

In recent months, ICE has:

Expanded detention and deportation practices without due process, including prolonged detention, disappearance into detention centers, and denial of legal access.

Caused serious injury and death through enforcement operations.

Conducted raids in working-class and immigrant communities that routinely involve armed agents, home invasions, workplace sweeps, and the terrorization of entire neighborhoods.

Targeted people based on nationality, race, language, and perceived status, leading to racial profiling, abusive interrogations, and wrongful detentions, including travelers, students, artists and sport professionals with valid visas.

Created an environment of constant, unpredictable threat, where families fear separation, children fear going to school, and ordinary encounters with the state can end in detention, injury, or death.

Sign the petition demanding that FIFA move all World Cup 2026 matches out of the United States.

None of this is incidental. The U.S. government's treatment of its own residents follows the same logic projected outward through its foreign policy.

In December 2025, FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally presented an unprecedented, ad-hoc “FIFA Peace Prize” to Donald Trump. Just weeks later, Trump ordered the bombing of Caracas, killing more than 100 people, and oversaw the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a blatant assault on sovereignty.

But these aren’t isolated events. They’re part of a broader pattern of pressure:

Economic blockades and sanctions that operate as deliberate economic warfare, collapsing civilian economies by restricting access to food, medicine, fuel, and financial systems to force political submission.

Threats and interventionist rhetoric toward neighboring countries that destabilize entire regions by undermining sovereignty, militarizing borders, and normalizing regime-change.

Escalated collective punishment of Cuba through an intensified embargo that intentionally deepens shortages and suffering, using deprivation as a tool to coerce political outcomes.

Coercive pressure on Mexico and Colombia marked by explicit threats of U.S. bombing and military force, using “drug war” rhetoric as cover to normalize violence against sovereign nations.

Imperial claims over Canada and Greenland that normalize territorial entitlement and signal that no country, ally or not, is safe from U.S. imperialism.

If FIFA claims to stand for peace, it cannot host the World Cup in a country carrying out bombings, abductions, and mass repression. Sign the petition demanding that FIFA relocate all World Cup 2026 matches out of the United States.

ADVISORY ASSESSMENT: The United States is actively destabilizing the region while simultaneously intensifying state violence internally, creating unpredictable, discriminatory, and politically charged conditions for international travelers. These factors meet the threshold for a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory.

RECOMMENDED ACTION: Sign the petition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino demanding that FIFA move all World Cup 2026 matches out of the United States. Once you sign, you’ll receive clear next steps to take action on your own and with others.

There is nothing neutral about hosting the World Cup under these conditions. It asks people to cheer while families are torn apart and people live with the constant fear of detention, separation and violence. It asks us to look away from that suffering and accept it as the cost of attending a match. Until safety, dignity and basic rights are guaranteed for everyone, there is no place for the World Cup in the U.S.

In radical solidarity,

Medea, Michelle, Leonardo and Teri

