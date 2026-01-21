CODEPINK Chicago Joins Nationwide Shutdown in Solidarity with Minnesota
29 January 2026

CODEPINK Lansing to Join MSU Student Organizations for Protest Against ICE
28 January 2026

"You and Trump Are Thugs!" CODEPINK Disrupts War Criminal Marco Rubio
28 January 2026

CODEPINK to Rally Against TikTok Takeover at Culver City Headquarters
21 January 2026