Check out our activities for the Week of January 13, 2025

This week, CODEPINK activists disrupted Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing to become Secretary of State as well as the hearing to confirm Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense.
TOP ACTIONS
- Tell the World Medical Association to call for the release of medics in Israeli detention!
- Maersk: CUT TIES WITH GENOCIDE!
- Tell Unilever: Back Off Ben & Jerry's!
- Tell the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command: The Pacific Needs to Survive! Close Our Bases!
- Support the Lawsuit Against California Congressmen Complicit in Genocide!
- Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya from Israeli Detention!
- U.S. Out of Syria!
- Expel the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from our schools!
- Tell the U.S. Climate Envoy: You are killing us all.
- Tell Netflix to Reinstate Deleted Palestinian Films!
- Tell Trader Joes to Stop Carrying Israeli Products
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Can the Internet Wage Peace? Amidst a Push for War, Chinese and American Citizens Connect Online
- Ukrainian Neutrality Is Still the Key to Peace
- Finally!
- CODEPINK Statement on Biden's Decision to Remove Cuba from SSOT List
- DISRUPTED: Marco "Regime Change" Rubio Disrupted by Peace Activists During Hearing
- CODEPINK Statement On Ceasefire Agreement Announcement
- San Francisco CODEPINK to Join "We Fight Back" Rally Ahead of Inauguration Day
- Inland Empire CODEPINK to Join People's Rally to Send Message to Trump Administration
- New Yorkers Ready to Hit the Streets With "We Fight Back" Rally to Coincide with D.C. Inauguration
- Thousands March After Fires to Demand Full Compensation to Victims NOW from LA and State Officials
- BREAKING: Three US Veterans Disrupt Hegseth Confirmation Hearing
- Coalition of Chicago Organizations Announce Press Conference Ahead of J20 Protests
- Coalition Demands UAE Release of Poet Trying to Return to Syria
- CODEPINK Statement on Biden's Decision to Remove Cuba from SSOT List
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up January, 2025
RADIO
WEBINAR
Defunding the Pentagon
WEBINAR
Missing Peace Monday: The Truth: Lost at Sea
WEBINAR
CODEPINK | Local Peace Economy Learning Hour: Mutual Aid Networks & the Peace Economy
TOP TWEET #1
State Department police forcibly removed a journalist for asking questions about accountability for war crimes.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 16, 2025
Is this "press freedom" @SecBlinken? https://t.co/DB8oiZU1N8
TOP TWEET #2
Military contractors are destroying the planet. https://t.co/dFszn6U039— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 17, 2025
TOP TWEET #3
Amidst a push for war, Chinese and American citizens are connecting online. pic.twitter.com/PSQnGbcUK2— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 17, 2025
@codepinkalert
"Marco Rubio's sanctions are killing children!" This morning, CODEPINK activists disrupted Marco "Regime Change" Rubio's confirmation hearing to become Secretary of State.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
BREAKING: Multiple veterans have disrupted the hearing to confirm Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense. “You are a misogynist! Not only that, you are a Christian Zionist and you support the war in Gaza by the Zionists!” "We need money here, not to bomb babies in Gaza!" "No money for disasters. Only $8 billion for Israel to slaughter children"♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
The Biden administration’s Cuba policy has been a disaster, but not in the way Maria Elvira Salazar, Diaz-Balart, or Carlos Gimenez claim. These Cuban-American politicians, clinging to tired lies about “terrorist regimes,” seem determined to harm the Cuban people by pushing for more sanctions and blockades. Instead of cooperating with Cuba, they celebrate policies that perpetuate suffering. It’s time to stop using Cuba as a political punching bag and normalize relations like Obama did. Let’s reject interventionism and build solidarity with our neighbors, not continue 60+ years of failure. Shame on them!♬ original sound - CODEPINK