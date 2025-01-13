Check out our activities for the Week of January 13, 2025

The Biden administration’s Cuba policy has been a disaster, but not in the way Maria Elvira Salazar, Diaz-Balart, or Carlos Gimenez claim. These Cuban-American politicians, clinging to tired lies about “terrorist regimes,” seem determined to harm the Cuban people by pushing for more sanctions and blockades. Instead of cooperating with Cuba, they celebrate policies that perpetuate suffering. It’s time to stop using Cuba as a political punching bag and normalize relations like Obama did. Let’s reject interventionism and build solidarity with our neighbors, not continue 60+ years of failure. Shame on them!