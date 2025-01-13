Check out our activities for the Week of January 13, 2025

Skip navigation

This week, CODEPINK activists disrupted Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing to become Secretary of State as well as the hearing to confirm Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense.

This week on CODEPINK Radio: Chris Smalls and Steven Donziger discuss defunding the Pentagon and redirecting its nearly $1 trillion budget toward housing, education, and green infrastructure, highlighting the stark differences between grassroots demands and billionaire-led austerity.

Defunding the Pentagon

Missing Peace Monday: The Truth: Lost at Sea

CODEPINK | Local Peace Economy Learning Hour: Mutual Aid Networks & the Peace Economy

"Marco Rubio's sanctions are killing children!" This morning, CODEPINK activists disrupted Marco "Regime Change" Rubio's confirmation hearing to become Secretary of State.

BREAKING: Multiple veterans have disrupted the hearing to confirm Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense. “You are a misogynist! Not only that, you are a Christian Zionist and you support the war in Gaza by the Zionists!” "We need money here, not to bomb babies in Gaza!" "No money for disasters. Only $8 billion for Israel to slaughter children"

The Biden administration’s Cuba policy has been a disaster, but not in the way Maria Elvira Salazar, Diaz-Balart, or Carlos Gimenez claim. These Cuban-American politicians, clinging to tired lies about “terrorist regimes,” seem determined to harm the Cuban people by pushing for more sanctions and blockades. Instead of cooperating with Cuba, they celebrate policies that perpetuate suffering. It’s time to stop using Cuba as a political punching bag and normalize relations like Obama did. Let’s reject interventionism and build solidarity with our neighbors, not continue 60+ years of failure. Shame on them!

