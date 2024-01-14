[AP Photo/Alex Brandon]

Jan. 14, 2024

Three U.S. Veterans Arrested for Disrupting Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing

“You are a misogynist. Not only that, you are a Christian Zionist and you support the war in Gaza.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three U.S. veterans, former intelligence officer Josie Gilbeau, former army Ranger Greg Stoker, and Former Merchant Marine Al Glatkowski with Veterans for Peace, disrupted Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing this morning, making it clear that many veterans reject his nomination. The protest was a direct response to Hegseth's support for torture, war crimes, and Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The disruption occurred as Senator Roger Wicker praised Hegseth's popularity among fellow service members. However, as Hegseth began his testimony, three Veterans stood up and made their voices heard. They were swiftly silenced and arrested by Capitol Police. Charges at this time are unknown.

Josie Gilbeau shouted, “When are you going to stop killing babies in Gaza? Veterans are committing suicide and are homeless.”

“Shame on all of you. We need money. We need money for veterans committing suicide. Veterans are homeless,” she continued.

Al Grabowski shouted, “You are a misogynist. Not only that, you are a Christian Zionist and you support the war in Gaza by the Zionists.”

“No money for disasters. Only $8 billion for Israel to slaughter children,” said Stoker..

Throughout the hearing, Hegseth acknowledged past mistakes, stating that he should not be judged by them. However, the veterans disrupted the hearing not because of past errors but because of Hegseth’s ongoing support for policies that fuel violence and perpetuate war crimes across the world, particularly the genocide in Gaza. These are very clear and conscious decisions, not character flaws.

The action underscores a broader concern among many veterans about the direction of U.S. foreign policy and the prioritization of military spending at the expense of critical domestic needs such as veteran support, healthcare, and housing.

These veterans, standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza and those suffering from the consequences of U.S. military interventions, made it clear that they will not remain silent while decisions are made that put innocent lives at risk.

