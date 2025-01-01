FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 13, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Two Protests to Converge on Trump Tower During Inauguration on Jan 20

Press Conference: 12 noon, Thursday, Jan. 16 at 330 N. Wabash Avenue, across the street from Trump Tower

CHICAGO – On Monday, January 20, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidential Inauguration Day, a coalition of 50 organizations will march from the north on Trump Tower while another group marches from the south. To discuss the aims of the protest, there will be a 12 noon press conference across the street from Trump Tower (330 N. Wabash Ave) at 12 noon, Thursday, January 16.

The northern coalition of nearly 50 groups, People's March for Justice, is focusing on both major parties' attacks – the 15 month genocide against Gaza and the bipartisan pledge to build walls, close borders against people fleeing their home countries often as a direct result of US foreign policy.

"While Trump weaponized the immigration issue to win office, we can't forget that this past summer Democrats actively campaigned for passage of the most reactionary immigration bill in many decades," said Victoria Cervantes of the Latin American solidarity organization La Voz de los de Abajo. "We won't forget that President Obama was the 'deporter-in-chief' who deported more migrants than any previous president, and that the family separations conducted by his and the Biden administration legitimized Trump's threats to do more."

"Almost the entire world now recognizes that what the U.S. and Israel are doing in Gaza is genocide," said Deanna Othman, spokesperson for American Muslims for Palestine. "We are seeing 'collective punishment' - the deliberate starvation, bombing of hospitals, schools and so-called 'safe zones' set up by Israel itself. Every credible human rights organization in the world has labeled these as war crimes, and yet just last week the Biden administration ordered another $8 billion arms sale to Israel. The genocide of our people is thoroughly bipartisan."

Besides their two central demands of stopping the Gaza genocide and deportations of refugees and immigrants, People's March for Justice has additional demands which can be found in English here https://tinyurl.com/J20demands and in Spanish here https://tinyurl.com/J20Espanol

Members of the People's March for Justice include:

About Face Veterans Against the War

Al Hub

Alma de Izote

American Civic and Humanitarian Coalition

American Muslims for Palestine - Chicago

ANSWER Coalition

Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice

Chicago Area Peace Action

Chicago Artists Against Genocide

Chicago Democratic Socialists of America

Chicago Faith Coalition on Middle East Policy

Chicago For Abortion Rights

Chicago Liberation Center

Chicago Religious Leadership Network on Latin America

Chicago Socialist Alternative

Christians for Ceasefire / Mennonite Action, Chicago

CODEPINK - Chicago

Committee for a Just Peace in Palestine/Israel

Educators for Palestine

Familia latina unida

Fox Valley Citizens for Peace and Justice

Gay Liberation Network

Illinois Green Party

Illinois Progressives

IfNotNow Chicago

Jericho Chicago

Jewish Voice for Peace - Chicago

Justicia en Ayotzinapa

La Voz de los de Abajo

Malcolm X GrassRoots Movement

Mi Vilita Neighbors (MVN)

Muslim Students Association National

Occupy Elgin

Palestinian American Community Center

Palestinian Assembly for Liberation

Palestinian Feminist Collective

Palestinian Youth Movement

Party for Socialism and Liberation

Peoples Response Network ((PRN)

PUSH for 5 Coalition

Rainbow Push Coalition

Salon Kawakib

SJP Chicago

Stop Trans Genocide

Tempest

Tikkun Chai Inter-National

Veterans for Peace - Chapter 26

Workers Strike Back

World Beyond War - Illinois

Young Muslims of Chicago

