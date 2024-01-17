FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

January 17, 2024

CODEPINK Media Contact: Melissa Garriga

We Demand Full Relief and Compensation NOW! January 20th Day of Action

LOS ANGELES - Our communities across Los Angeles including the Valley, Pasadena, and Altadena have seen the politicians fail to meet the people’s needs in this time of dire need. The fires were not a natural disaster, but the result of a criminally negligent government and corporations that plunder the planet and abandoned the victims of the re in their moment of need.

Inauguration Day on January 20th, we are joining with thousands across Los Angeles to demand immediate and full compensation for all victims of the re and for the city to enforce laws against price gouging. The immediate $770 from Biden is not enough, full compensation means a streamlined process to compensate for lost wages, healthcare costs, immediate housing needs, and future expenses for rebuilding. Any rental, mortgage, and utility payments must immediately be cancelled.

Speakers will include victims who lost their homes who have decided to fight back, and long time leaders in labor, housing, immigrants rights and more.

In the lead up to January 20th, our convening organizations have organized over 20+ volunteer and organizing meetings across Los Angeles County and Orange County to build mass support for this event.

This past Tuesday, the January 20th convening organizations gathered for a press conference (photos and video available here) to initially articulate our demands to the rest of the LA City Council.

What: Mass mobilization of over 60+ organizations including ANSWER LA, UAW 4811 and 872, AFT 1521 and 6106, Palestinian Youth Movement, Unión de Vecinos, CODEPINK LA, AF3IRM LA, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Los Angeles Tenants Union, Koreatown and more.

When : Monday January 20th, 2:00 PM PT

Where : Los Angeles City Hall (200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

For more information about the We Fight Bank Rally please visit our website: https://weghtback2025.org/

For press inquiries and interview requests please contact: Ananda Ferrari Ossanai at [email protected]

