Jan. 15, 2025

CODEPINK Joins "We Fight Back Rally" in San Francisco to Oppose Trump’s Billionaire Agenda

San Francisco, CA –– On January 19, 2025, CODEPINK will join activists, organizers, and Bay Area residents in the “We Fight Back Rally” to President-elect Donald Trump’s extreme right-wing, billionaire-driven agenda. The rally, which takes place the day before Inauguration Day, is part of a nationwide mobilization that will span cities across the country, uniting communities to oppose the wealthy elite’s control over politics, the military-industrial complex, and public policy.

The rally in San Francisco will begin at 1:00 PM at Civic Center Plaza, with participants demanding a future that prioritizes the needs of people over the interests of the powerful few. The event will feature a collective call for workers' rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice, and a stronger focus on ending the U.S. military’s involvement in global conflicts, including its role in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“We are gathering here in San Francisco and across the country to demand a future where the needs of the people come before the power of billionaires and the war industry,” said Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK Bay Area Organizer. “We raise our voices for workers’ rights, immigrant rights, and environmental justice, and we demand an end to the genocide in Gaza, U.S. militarism abroad, and the influence of billionaires in our political system. Enough is enough—no more war spending, no more illegal funding of genocide!”

The rally is organized by the ANSWER Coalition and supported by a wide coalition of progressive organizations, including:

Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition

All Things Bayview

American Indian Movement West

American Muslims for Palestine – Bay Area

ANSWER Coalition

Arab Resource & Organizing Center

Artists Against Apartheid

Asian Law Caucus – Communications Workers of America Union

Bay Area Essential Workers Alliance

Center for People Power

Chinese Progressive Association

CODEPINK

Cuba Solidarity Network

Democratic Socialists of America – San Francisco

East Bay Democratic Socialists of America

First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Francisco – Human Rights Working Group

Haiti Action Committee

Palestinian Feminist Collective

Palestinian Youth Movement

People’s Arms Embargo

Party for Socialism & Liberation

Q.U.I.T. (Queers Undermining Israeli Apartheid)

San Francisco Trans March

Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine

United Educators of San Francisco

...and many more.

The San Francisco event is one of numerous protests across the country rallying against the growing influence of billionaires, the military-industrial complex, and the erosion of human rights.

