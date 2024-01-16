FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan 16, 2024

Inland Empire CODEPINK to Participate in People's Rally to Send Message to Incoming Trump Administration

RIVERSIDE, CA - CODEPINK's Inland Empire chapter will join the People's Rally on Jan 18, co-hosted by Riverside County NOW, Women's March IE, and Planned Parenthood. The rally is a demonstration of unity and resistance, where Inland Empire residents stand together to defend our rights, protect our future, and amplify the voices of those who have been silenced. Held at Riverside City Hall, the event will bring together activists, community members, and advocates for justice to rally for change.

"Code Pink IE's participation in the People's Rally in Riverside is essential because the genocide of the Palestinian people impacts feminism in our country and region. The fight for peace, justice, and equality transcends borders. It's not just about the women of the Inland Empire, California, or the U.S.. As the genocide against the Palestinian people continues in the name of imperialist colonialism, women and children have been disproportionately attacked. Femicide is about slaughtering the life-bearers to eliminate the next generation and ensuring the completion of genocide. Oppression of women anywhere is a violation against women everywhere. True feminism stands against all forms of oppression. This rally gives us the opportunity to unite our voices and stand unified in solidarity for a more just and peaceful world." Larissa Hahn

This rally is critical at a time when our fundamental rights and freedoms face unprecedented threats. Riverside City Hall, a symbol of local governance, is ideal for reminding leaders that power resides with the people.

Our demands are clear: protect bodily autonomy, preserve access to knowledge and free speech, ensure healthcare as a universal right, and create an economy that works for the people. We call on those in power to act decisively to safeguard these rights and uphold democracy. This rally is a declaration that the people's voices will not be ignored.

