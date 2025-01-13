FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CODEPINK Disrupts Marco “Regime Change” Rubio's Secretary of State Confirmation Hearing

“Marco Rubio’s sanctions are killing kids in Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela!”

WASHINGTON - Peace and human rights activists disrupted Marco Rubio during his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State because he is a neocon war hawk whose ideology and policy choices result in human rights violations and war crimes across the world, especially in Latin America.

Jim Risch, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee began the confirmation hearing by announcing zero tolerance for "painted hands, painted signs" and any other disruptions; however, that did not deter those who had very clear messages for those in the hearing and the public.

Three activists spoke out against Rubio’s support for Israel and regime change in Latin America, but five people were ultimately arrested. Charges are unknown at this time.

"The nomination of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State would be disastrous for the sovereignty of Latin America. Rubio has consistently attacked Cuba and Venezuela, championed harsh sanctions, and opposed Colombia's peace process. He has also aligned himself with authoritarian leaders like Argentina's Javier Milei, Peru's Dina Boluarte, and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele. His policies will only increase forced migration," explained Luci Murphy, who just returned from Cuba and was arrested in the hearing.

Ahmad el-Masrt, Egyptian American member of CODEPINK, said, "I chose to disrupt today because Marco Rubio is not fit to be our top diplomat; he isn't even fit to be a senator. He's a warmongering neocon who would gleefully usher us into another world war."

Jill Clark-Gollub, Nicaraguan American member of Americas Without Sanctions, talked about Rubio's disqualifications, "Marco Rubio has caused severe human rights violations with his Sanctions on Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. His Sanctions prevent Cuban children from getting milk and syringes for vaccines; his sanctions deny development aid to combat poverty in Nicaragua. His sanctions have killed more than 40,000 Venezuelans. He is not fit to be Secretary of State! Sanctions Kill!"

