Human Rights Coalition Demands the UAE Release Poet Abdul Rahman AlQaradawi

Washington, DC – On Friday, January 17, 2025, a coalition of human rights activists will gather at the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC to demand the immediate release of Abdul Rahman AlQaradawi and his safe return to his family in Turkey.

When: Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM

Where: UAE Embassy, 3522 International Ct NW #100, Washington, DC 20008

Abdul Rahman AlQaradawi, a Turkish citizen and poet of Egyptian descent, is the son of prominent Egyptian Islamic scholar Sheikh Yusuf AlQaradawi. He was arrested on December 28, 2024, by Lebanese authorities at the Lebanese-Syrian border while returning from Damascus, where he had traveled to celebrate Syria’s liberation from the Assad regime.

Despite having committed no crime, Mr. AlQaradawi became the target of pressure from both the Egyptian and Emirati governments, which urged Lebanon to arrest him. The UAE’s call for extradition stemmed simply from his exercise of free speech in a three-minute online video criticizing oppressive Arab governments.

On January 8, 2025, under international pressure, Lebanon extradited Mr. AlQaradawi to the UAE— a move that human rights advocates decry as unlawful and in violation of international conventions.

He remains in Emirati custody, detained without any legal justification.

“This is a kidnapping, not an extradition,” said attorney Lauren Petersen, General Counsel for Egyptians Abroad for Democracy. “The UAE is punishing Mr. AlQaradawi for his words, not for criminal actions. Some nations fear war, trade embargoes, or natural disasters. But the UAE fears this poet.”

The coalition calls on the UAE to uphold international law, respect human rights, and release Mr. AlQaradawi immediately.

