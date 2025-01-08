BREAKING: Three US Veterans Disrupt Hegseth Confirmation Hearing
14 January 2025

Coalition Demands UAE Release of Poet Trying to Return to Syria
13 January 2025

Coalition of Chicago Organizations Announce Press Conference Ahead of J20 Protests
13 January 2025

CODEPINK Statement Regarding the Release of 11 Guantanamo Bay Detainees
8 January 2025