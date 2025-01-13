FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 15, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Celebrates the Announced Ceasefire in Gaza

CODEPINK celebrates the news of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. As reported, as of now only the first stage of the ceasefire agreement has been accepted by both Israel and Hamas. We hope all stages are also accepted as soon as possible to ensure a permanent ceasefire and the ability for Palestinians to rebuild with freedom from Israeli attacks. For fifteen months, the world community has demanded an end to the slaughter, only to witness Israel’s continued bombings and siege, with full backing from the United States. This ceasefire agreement is a welcome development, and we will continue to demand accountability for the war crimes Israel committed over the past 15 months and the past 75 years. This agreement is virtually the same agreement Israel has been rejecting for months, reaffirming that this could have been accomplished long ago, with fewer Palestinians killed.

We hope that Israel and the United States respect the terms of the ceasefire so that Palestinians can rebuild their lives in Gaza. We will continue to organize toward a future that includes a free Palestine with no border fences, checkpoints, or blockades. In this important moment, we are rejoicing alongside our Palestinian siblings in Gaza who have been waiting for far too long for this moment to arrive.

It’s been reported that the Israeli government was pressured to agree to the terms of the ceasefire in a meeting with the incoming Trump administration’s Middle East envoy. If it’s true that the Trump administration finally pushed Netanyahu to end the constant and indiscriminate slaughter of civilians on a daily basis, then President Biden’s legacy as an architect of genocide is set in stone. He was not working “tirelessly” for a ceasefire. He was not willing to use any of his leverage to force a ceasefire. He let the genocide continue because he had no interest or care to stop it. Our deepest hope is that the ceasefire lasts, without Israel breaking ceasefire agreements as they’ve done in the past, and progresses to the final stages of prisoner swaps.

The crisis in Gaza did not happen in a vacuum. The people of Gaza were not all of a sudden in a state of war or siege. When the current genocide campaign began, over half of the population in Gaza were children – born there and never able to leave. For years, Israel let only the minimum caloric value of food into Gaza to keep the entire population on the brink of starvation. Periodically, Gaza would face brutal and extended periods of bombing campaigns carried out by the Israeli military. If world leaders are serious about peace, they must also confront the material reality that launched us into this current moment. If we want peace, we also need to demand justice. Neither peace nor justice looks like a return to the status quo pre-October 7. The news of a ceasefire gives us a reason for optimism, and we hope it’s the start to a chapter of accountability, reconciliation, and true peace.

We continue to demand:

An end to all US military “aid” to Israel

The reinstatement of USAID and UNRWA funding to Gaza so that Palestinians who are recovering from 15 months of bombardment can be able to feed and shelter themselves, as well as ensuring secured open and uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid trucks.

The freedom of Palestinians who were taken as political prisoners since October 7, 2023, and before, such as Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, who Israel kidnapped in recent weeks.

Accountability for war criminals, including Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, by supporting prosecutions in international courts for Israel's repeated violations of international law.

Removal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria

An end to the siege on Gaza and Israel’s settler colonial occupation of Palestine

The right of return for all Palestinians barred from their homeland

A free Palestine from the river to the sea

