FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Jan. 17, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

New Yorkers to Rally on Inauguration Day Against Trump’s Agenda

New York, NY – A large coalition of organizations and activists will gather in Washington Square Park on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 1:00pm for the We Fight Back Rally in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The rally will call out Trump’s extreme right-wing agenda and the failure of both major political parties to represent the interests of everyday people. A march will follow the rally - those details are still to be determined.

Trump's 2024 election victory marks a dangerous shift toward policies that benefit billionaires at the expense of millions of working-class Americans and global communities. With the news of the recent ceasefire agreement, honor the martyrs and stand together with Palestinians around the world, united in the hope of an actual ceasefire. Organizers emphasize the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the occupation, showing solidarity with Palestinians in their liberation struggle.

“We, the people, stand with Palestine, immigrant families, women, and everyone threatened by Trump’s billionaire agenda,” said rally organizers. “We will not follow the status quo of the Democratic Party; instead, we are building a powerful movement to challenge the ruling class.”

The protest in NYC is part of a nationwide movement, with tens of thousands of people set to take action across the country. The rally is supported by a diverse coalition including The People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, and many others.

For more information, visit https://wefightback2025.org or contact Aaron at [email protected].

###