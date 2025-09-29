Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of September 29, 2025

Excerpt from "Miracle on the Mediterranean—an appeal to the Vatican State: protect the Gaza Sumud Flotilla’s safe arrival" by Kathy Kelly

This week, CODEPINK activists in D.C. took to the Potomac River in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla!

Stand in Solidarity with the Sumud Flotilla!

Episode 319: Networking Culture: In this episode, the co-founders of Art.Coop join Jodie Evans to explore the intersection between creativity, culture, and community building. Art.coop is a network of artists and groups who use creative way to support and explore the Local Peace Economy.

Bring CODEPINK posters to your local actions!

China Is Not Our Enemy: Campaign Action Series Kick Off Webinar

LPE Gathering: Networking

China Is Not Our Enemy: Campaign Action Series Community Webinar

@codepinkalert

Trump & Netanyahu’s “Peace Plan”? A 20-point blueprint for more Palestinian suffering. They even put Trump and Tony Blair, the man who helped sell the Iraq war, in charge of Gaza’s so-called “reconstruction.” Josie, a former U.S. intelligence officer, breaks it down: this plan intends to whitewash two years of genocide, props up apartheid, and denies Palestinians justice. We can’t stop at a ceasefire. We must fight until Palestinians have dignity, safety, and freedom and until Netanyahu is at The Hague!

@codepinkalert

Our friends on the Global Sumud Flotilla are being kidnapped for bringing baby food to starving children. If dock workers in Italy can shut down ports, we in the U.S. must act too. Protect the flotilla. Flood Gaza with aid. End the genocide.

@codepinkalert

Last night in DC, our friends at DAWN honored Alana Hadid with their 2025 Integrity Award. Alana embodies what it means to never be silent, using her voice every day to educate, inspire, and stand with Palestine. Alana, we are in awe of you!

