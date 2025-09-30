FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CODEPINK Dallas to Join October 4th Global Day of Action for Gaza

DALLAS, Texas – CODEPINK Dallas, in collaboration with local activist groups including CAIR Texas, JVP Dallas, ICNA Social Justice, Muslim American Society, and the Muslim Coalition for Palestine, will participate in the Rise Up for Gaza Global Day of Action on October 4 at Dallas City Hall.

The event commemorates two years since the onset of the genocide in Gaza, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis and advocating for an end to genocide and the blockade. Organizers emphasize the importance of global solidarity in addressing the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

Participants will gather at 2:00 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, located at 1500 Marilla St., Dallas, TX, 75201. The demonstration will feature a symbolic "sailing" of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla boat, identifiable by its prominent "End the Siege" sail, to draw attention to the maritime efforts challenging the blockade.

CODEPINK Dallas and its partners invite community members to join the rally and march in solidarity with the people of Gaza and the Global Sumud Flotilla, reinforcing the call for humanitarian access and an end to the blockade.

