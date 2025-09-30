CODEPINK DC to Hold Solidarity Paddle for Illegally Detained Global Sumud Flotilla Activists
2 October 2025

"The World is Watching" CODEPINK Statement on the Illegal Detention of the Global Sumud Flotilla
1 October 2025

CODEPINK Chicago to Join Global Day of Action for Gaza Marking Two-Years of Genocide
1 October 2025

CODEPINK Chapters to Join "Rise Up for Gaza" October 4th National Day of Action
30 September 2025