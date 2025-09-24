FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct 1, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Chicago Joins Nationwide Mobilization for Gaza on the Second Anniversary of Ongoing Genocide

CHICAGO – CODEPINK Chicago will join the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine’s call for a nationwide day of action on October 4th, marking two years since the onset of the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Demonstrations are planned across the United States and internationally as part of an international call to “Rise Up for Gaza.”

Participants are demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire, a total arms embargo, and comprehensive sanctions against Israel. The day of action is part of a series of sustained public pressure over the past two years to change course in international policy that is allowing and sustaining Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

WHEN: Saturday, October 04, 2025, at 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (CDT)

Saturday, October 04, 2025, at 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (CDT) WHERE: Michigan & Wacker; Michigan Avenue & Wacker Drive

“For over 700 days, the world has watched a devastating genocide unfold in Gaza. On October 4th, we will take to the streets to make it undeniably clear that the people of the world stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza,” said CODEPINK Chicago organizer. “We aim to disrupt business as usual to demand our governments stop enabling this conflict.”

Over the past two years, the world has witnessed the destruction of nearly every university, school, and hospital. We have watched the killings of Hind Rajab and Rafeat Alareer and the kidnappings and abductions, including Dr. Hossam Abu Safiyah. From the bombing of Al Shifaa hospital, the first evacuation order south, and the first Rafah tent bombing - war crimes have continuously been livestreamed while the United States, Canada, European nations, and Arab states have remained silent. They bear direct responsibility for their continued political and material support, which makes the genocide in Gaza and the forced starvation of Palestinians possible.

“The time is now to link arms, re-energize our movement, and demand our leaders stop the world for Gaza,” they continued. “We call on all people of conscience to join us on October 4th in this international day of action.”

CODEPINK Chicago, in coalition with multiple organizations, will continue its advocacy until the genocide ends, the responsible parties are held accountable through international tribunals, and Palestine is free.

