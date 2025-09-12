Global Sumud Flotilla Boats Attacked by Israeli Drones in Waters off Greek Island of Crete
24 September 2025

As the Israeli government continues unabated its...

China Is Not Our Enemy: A History
24 September 2025

Ready: China Is Not Our Enemy: A...

CA Lawmakers Back Censorship Disguised as Antisemitism Prevention
15 September 2025

Despite educator opposition to AB 715 (Zbur/Addis),...

From Doha to the UN: Turning Israel’s Terror Into Global Action
12 September 2025

Read: From Doha to the UN: Turning...