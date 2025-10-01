FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 3, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Raleigh Peace Activists to Rally and March for Gaza As Genocide Reaches Two-Year Mark

RALEIGH, N.C. -- ‘Rise Up for Gaza’ is taking place on Sunday, October 5, 202,5, at 3 p.m. at Moore Square, marking two years of genocide in Gaza. The event is part of a global day of actions that aims to express solidarity with Gaza and advocate for a total arms embargo and sanctions against Israel.

The event aims to highlight North Carolina's financial ties to Israel, particularly through investments in the state pension fund. As of March 2025, the North Carolina Retirement Systems held $7.4 million in Israeli government bonds and index funds. This investment comes amid recent downgrades of Israel's credit rating by major agencies, including Moody's and Fitch, due to ongoing genocide and economic instability.

Additionally, several defense contractors with facilities in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area, such as General Dynamics, GE Aerospace, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Caterpillar, and Maersk, have been identified as suppliers of military equipment to Israel. Local activists, including Triangle BDS, are calling for these companies that contribute to the genocide in Gaza and the illegal occupation of Palestine to cease operations.

The rally is organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement. It is endorsed by various organizations, including CODEPINK North Carolina, Mothers for Ceasefire, Voices for Justice in Palestine, PSL NC, Muslims for Social Justice, Jewish Voices for Peace Triangle NC, NC Triangle Democratic Socialists of America, UNC, NCSU, and Meredith Students for Justice in Palestine, Triangle NC Dissenters, Triangle BDS, and Meals for the Masses.

For more information, please contact Emily Gaeta at [email protected]. For Media RSVP email [email protected]

