October 2, 2025

CODEPINK to Hold Solidarity Paddle at Georgetown Waterfront for Detained Global Sumud Flotilla Participants

“Let the Aid Into Gaza!”

WASHINGTON— Peace activists will gather on the water today at 4 p.m. at Georgetown Waterfront, 3500 Water Street NW, for a solidarity paddle demanding the release of Global Sumud Flotilla participants illegally detained by Israeli forces while delivering aid to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 vessels with hundreds of activists from more than 40 countries, was intercepted by Israeli naval forces in international waters on October 1. Reports indicate that at least 201 participants have been detained, including 12 Malaysians and 37 Turkish nationals. Among those detained are Adnaan, former CODEPINK D.C. Coordinator, and his brother, Tor, both residents of Washington, D.C.

The flotilla aimed to break the longstanding blockade on Gaza by delivering humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and water filters. A

Today's protest aims to pressure government leaders to ensure the safety and immediate release of all detained flotilla participants. CODEPINK emphasized the importance of allowing all aid into Gaza and will continue to demand accountability and an end to the blockade and the ongoing Genocide.

